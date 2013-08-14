LONDON Aug 14 Barclays Finance
Director Chris Lucas is stepping down from the bank six months
ahead of his scheduled retirement, citing health reasons, the
bank said on Wednesday.
Lucas, aged 52, who has been finance director for a tough six
years that spanned the global financial crisis, announced his
retirement in February.
"Whilst I had hoped to be able to continue working until
early next year it is now clear to me that with my health as it
is this will no longer be possible," Lucas said in a statement.
The bank announced in July that JPMorgan executive
Tushar Morzaria would take over as finance director in February
next year.
He will now take up his appointment on 15 October. Peter
Estlin, Barclays' group financial controller, will serve as
acting finance director until Morzaria's arrival.
Lucas' departure comes just weeks after the British bank
said it would raise 5.8 billion pounds ($8.97 billion) from its
shareholders to plug a larger-than-expected capital shortfall
identified by Britian's financial regulator.
The rights issue, due to be launched in September, will be
the biggest by a British bank since 2009 and will offer
shareholders one new share at 185 pence for every four currently
owned.
Barclays shares closed at 284 pence on Tuesday.
"I am very grateful for his support, advice and wisdom
during my first year as Chief Executive. Chris has helped
navigate our company through many challenges during his six
years with the business," Chief Executive Antony Jenkins said.
Lucas is one of four current and former employees being
investigated by UK authorities regarding a capital injection by
Qatar in 2008.
Lucas's departure has no links to the ongoing investigations
into Qatar, sources told Reuters at the time of Lucas' original
retirement announcement in February.
He was the only one of Barclays' executive directors to hold
onto his job after the bank was fined $450 million in June 2012
for rigging the Libor global benchmark interest rate.