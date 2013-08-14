LONDON Aug 14 Barclays Finance
Director Chris Lucas is stepping down from the bank six months
ahead of his scheduled retirement, citing health reasons, the
bank said on Wednesday.
Lucas, aged 52, who has been finance director for a tough six
years that spanned the global financial crisis, announced his
retirement in February.
The bank announced in July that JPMorgan executive
Tushar Morzaria would take over as finance director in February
next year.
He will now take up his appointment on 15 October. Peter
Estlin, Barclays' group financial controller, will serve as
acting finance director until Mozaria's arrival.