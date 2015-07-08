BRIEF-Balder Q1 rental income up at SEK 1.45 billion
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 1.45 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.26 BILLION YEAR AGO
July 8 Barclays Plc
* Chairman says independent executives have had concerns about Antony Jenkins' style of leadership for some time.
* Says spoke to Jenkins last week about his future, board meeting took place last night.
* Chairman says under Jenkins' strategy, shareholder value creation had been pushed too far into future.
* Says not in massive rush to appoint Jenkins' successor; important thing is to get right person.
* Chairman says will be good to have new CEO that has familiarity with investment banking.
* Says bank has no plans to raise equity.Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matthew Scuffham; editing by Simon Jessop)
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 1.45 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.26 BILLION YEAR AGO
* Shareholders grill bank over HBOS scandal (Adds details, HBOS case)