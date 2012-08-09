EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
LONDON Aug 9 Barclays said on Thursday David Walker, a former British Treasury official, would succeed Marcus Agius as chairman from Nov. 1.
In a statement the UK bank said Walker would become a non-executive director on Sept. 1, taking on the chairman's role two months later.
Walker is currently a senior adviser to US bank Morgan Stanley and is also a former executive director of the Bank of England and former deputy chairman of Lloyds.
Agius resigned last month following the interest rate rigging scandal that has hit the British bank.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has