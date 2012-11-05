LONDON, Nov 5 (IFR) - Barclays Bank is embarking on a global
roadshow to present its contingent capital (CoCo) structure to
investors in what could be the first product of its kind from a
UK borrower.
The roadshow will commence Tuesday, November 6, with
Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley
acting as joint bookrunners and Barclays' investment banking arm
acting as global co-ordinating bookrunner and structuring
advisor.
The issuer will meet investors in the U.S. over the course
of three days, with bankers on the deal hopeful that
institutional investors there will drive momentum.
Barclays will also meet accounts in Switzerland and Hong
Kong as well as throughout Europe.
Swiss banks, which were specifically asked by their
regulator to raise contingent capital, have made much of the
running on developing CoCos.
Most European banks have focused on raising subordinated
debt rather than try to break new ground, but earlier this month
the UK financial industry regulator seemed to pave the way for
CoCo supply from the country's banks.
Barclays' finance director Chris Lucas hinted last week that
a transaction was coming when he said in a conference call on
Wednesday that the bank had made considerable programmes with
the FSA regarding the capital value attributed to contingent
capital.
"Now that we have greater clarity we will be engaging with
investors in the next few weeks to solicit their views," he said
on Wednesday.
Lucas said the deal would not count as Core Tier 1 but would
be a Tier 2 until it converts. "We have spent considerable time
with regulators developing an instrument that would work."
UK banks will have to hold large amount of loss-absorbing
debt under proposals made by the Independent Commission on
Banking and an October Financial Services draft.
On top of the minimum Core Tier 1 requirements and capital
conservation buffer, they will need added layers of bail-inable
debt in order to prevent tax-payers from having to inject money.
Andrew Bailey, head of the FSA's prudential business unit,
said at a British Bankers' Association conference that CoCos
could help fill the capital hole in banks' balance sheets.