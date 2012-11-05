LONDON, Nov 5 (IFR) - Barclays Bank is embarking on a global roadshow to present its contingent capital (CoCo) structure to investors in what could be the first product of its kind from a UK borrower.

The roadshow will commence Tuesday, November 6, with Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley acting as joint bookrunners and Barclays' investment banking arm acting as global co-ordinating bookrunner and structuring advisor.

The issuer will meet investors in the U.S. over the course of three days, with bankers on the deal hopeful that institutional investors there will drive momentum.

Barclays will also meet accounts in Switzerland and Hong Kong as well as throughout Europe.

Swiss banks, which were specifically asked by their regulator to raise contingent capital, have made much of the running on developing CoCos.

Most European banks have focused on raising subordinated debt rather than try to break new ground, but earlier this month the UK financial industry regulator seemed to pave the way for CoCo supply from the country's banks.

Barclays' finance director Chris Lucas hinted last week that a transaction was coming when he said in a conference call on Wednesday that the bank had made considerable programmes with the FSA regarding the capital value attributed to contingent capital.

"Now that we have greater clarity we will be engaging with investors in the next few weeks to solicit their views," he said on Wednesday.

Lucas said the deal would not count as Core Tier 1 but would be a Tier 2 until it converts. "We have spent considerable time with regulators developing an instrument that would work."

UK banks will have to hold large amount of loss-absorbing debt under proposals made by the Independent Commission on Banking and an October Financial Services draft.

On top of the minimum Core Tier 1 requirements and capital conservation buffer, they will need added layers of bail-inable debt in order to prevent tax-payers from having to inject money.

Andrew Bailey, head of the FSA's prudential business unit, said at a British Bankers' Association conference that CoCos could help fill the capital hole in banks' balance sheets.