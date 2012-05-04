NEW YORK May 4 Barclays global foreign
exchange chief Mike Bagguley will take on the additional
responsibility of running the commodities division after the
departure of its long-time head, a bank spokesman said on
Friday.
London-based Bagguley, who has run the global forex business
since 2010, will remain head of foreign exchange in the expanded
role. The commodities division, one of the biggest in the
banking world, will continue to be run as a separate business
with its own management team, spokesman Seth Martin added.
Earlier on Friday Reuters reported that Swiss trader
Mercuria had hired Barclays' former commodities chief Roger
Jones in one of the biggest bank departures yet. Jones had been
at Barclays for the past decade.