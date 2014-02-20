* Total complaints down 26 pct to 317,000
* PPI complaints down 24 pct to 225,000
LONDON Feb 20 Customer complaints at Barclays
fell by a quarter in the second half of 2013, the bank
said on Thursday, reflecting a decline in cases relating to the
mis-selling of loan insurance.
The bank said that total complaints fell by 26 percent year
on year, dropping to 317,000, while complaints about payment
protection insurance (PPI) were down 24 percent to 225,000.
The data will raise hopes that complaints about PPI
mis-selling, Britain's costliest consumer scandal, may have
peaked. Barclays has so far set aside 3.95 billion pounds ($6.6
billion) to compensate customers.
The policies were supposed to protect borrowers against
sickness or redundancy but were often sold to those who would
not be eligible to claim.
Total complaints excluding PPI were down 31 percent to
92,000 and Barclays Retail Chief Executive Ashok Vaswani
described the decline as encouraging.
"We recognise that we still have a way to go, even one
complaint is too many," he said.