LONDON Nov 28 Customer complaints at Barclays
fell by 7 percent in the third quarter of 2014,
compared with the same period a year ago, led by a decline in
cases relating to the mis-selling of loan insurance.
The bank said total complaints in the quarter fell by 11,407
to 150,953 from a global customer base of 48 million. That
included a 21 percent decline in complaints about insurance to
91,302. The vast majority of those complaints related to payment
protection insurance sold in the UK.
British banks have so far set aside more than 23 billion
pounds to compensate customers mis-sold PPI. The policies were
supposed to protect borrowers against sickness or redundancy but
were often sold to those who would be ineligible to claim.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Keith Weir)