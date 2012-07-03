LONDON, July 3 Barclays' newly appointed Chief Operating OIfficer, Jerry del Missier, is set to follow his chief executive Bob Diamond and resign from the bank, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Barclays declined to comment and del Missier could not immediately be reached.

Del Missier has for years been a key lieutenant of Diamond, helping him build up the Barclays Capital investment bank. Del Missier was appointed COO last month.

Diamond resigned with immediate effect earlier on Tuesday over an interest rate-rigging scandal in a sudden move.