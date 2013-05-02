LONDON May 2 Barclays' corporate bank will need another five years to hit its return on equity target as loans in Spain continue to hamper its turnaround, said the head of the unit, John Winter.

Barclays Chief Executive Antony Jenkins has set a target of getting return on equity above its cost of equity - which is 11.5 percent - across the bank by 2015. But the corporate bank, which provides services to businesses and financial institutions, is only expected to recover to 8 percent by then and improve by 1.5-2 percentage points a year thereafter, Winter said.

"No-one's high-fiving each other over 8 percent (RoE). But there's a great business here struggling to get out," Winter said, suggesting the business could provide stable and transparent long-term returns for the group.

Barclays Corporate has lost 2.1 billion pounds on bad loans in Spain in the last 3 years and Winter, a former investment banker who has been attempting to turn the unit around since taking charge in 2009, is shrinking the business there to focus on clients with cross-border needs.

Barclays Corporate Bank contributes 10 percent of group revenue but its return on equity (RoE) was just 2.9 percent last year and has been below the bank's cost of equity for years.

Return on equity is a key measure of profitability, and is expected to be at least equal to the cost of equity, the return a bank theoretically pays to its investors to compensate them for the risk they are taking.

McKinsey estimated RoE fell to 7.6 percent for global banks in 2011, well below the cost of equity, estimated at 10-12 percent.

Winter said the bank had sold two parcels of Spanish loans at a significant discount. But he added that rather than sell further loans at heavily distressed prices it would try to recoup value over the longer term.

Regulatory changes have also hurt the unit, by forcing up risk weightings on assets. Winter said the corporate arm had cut 16 billion pounds in risk-weighted assets (RWA), but a further 10 billion had been added due to regulatory changes and another 5-7 billion could be added this year due to rule changes.

The corporate bank made an adjusted pretax profit of 460 million pounds last year, from a loss of 255 million in 2010. Income was 3 billion pounds, and Winter is targeting that to rise to 3.2-3.7 billion by 2015.