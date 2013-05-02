LONDON May 2 Barclays' corporate bank
will need another five years to hit its return on equity target
as loans in Spain continue to hamper its turnaround, said the
head of the unit, John Winter.
Barclays Chief Executive Antony Jenkins has set a target of
getting return on equity above its cost of equity - which is
11.5 percent - across the bank by 2015. But the corporate bank,
which provides services to businesses and financial
institutions, is only expected to recover to 8 percent by then
and improve by 1.5-2 percentage points a year thereafter, Winter
said.
"No-one's high-fiving each other over 8 percent (RoE). But
there's a great business here struggling to get out," Winter
said, suggesting the business could provide stable and
transparent long-term returns for the group.
Barclays Corporate has lost 2.1 billion pounds on bad loans
in Spain in the last 3 years and Winter, a former investment
banker who has been attempting to turn the unit around since
taking charge in 2009, is shrinking the business there to focus
on clients with cross-border needs.
Barclays Corporate Bank contributes 10 percent of group
revenue but its return on equity (RoE) was just 2.9 percent last
year and has been below the bank's cost of equity for years.
Return on equity is a key measure of profitability, and is
expected to be at least equal to the cost of equity, the return
a bank theoretically pays to its investors to compensate them
for the risk they are taking.
McKinsey estimated RoE fell to 7.6 percent for global banks
in 2011, well below the cost of equity, estimated at 10-12
percent.
Winter said the bank had sold two parcels of Spanish loans
at a significant discount. But he added that rather than sell
further loans at heavily distressed prices it would try to
recoup value over the longer term.
Regulatory changes have also hurt the unit, by forcing up
risk weightings on assets. Winter said the corporate arm had cut
16 billion pounds in risk-weighted assets (RWA), but a further
10 billion had been added due to regulatory changes and another
5-7 billion could be added this year due to rule changes.
The corporate bank made an adjusted pretax profit of 460
million pounds last year, from a loss of 255 million in 2010.
Income was 3 billion pounds, and Winter is targeting that to
rise to 3.2-3.7 billion by 2015.