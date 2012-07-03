LONDON, July 3 Barclays has spent almost 100 million pounds ($157 million) on a three-year internal investigation into how it had submitted inaccurate Libor interest rate prices in a scandal that has prompted its chairman, chief executive and chief operating officer to quit.

"The bank has invested nearly 100 million pounds to ensure that no stone has been left unturned," the bank said on Tuesday in documents released ahead of the appearance of Bob Diamond, who resigned as CEO on Tuesday, before British lawmakers on Wednesday.

This involved an internal investigation supported by external counsel, which reviewed 22 million documents and more than 75 interviews.

Barclays said it had held 13 "principal documented contacts" with Britain's Financial Services Authority related to its Libor submissions in 2007 and 2008. It had 12 contacts with the New York Federal Reserve and two with the Bank of England in that time.