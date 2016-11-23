(Releads with details, comments from tribunal hearing)
By Steve Slater and Alex Chambers
LONDON, Nov 23 (IFR) - Barclays dismissed one of its most
senior investment bankers as a "direct response" of what he told
the Serious Fraud Office during an investigation into the bank,
his lawyer said in court on Wednesday.
Richard Boath was interviewed by the SFO in a criminal
investigation over the bank's fundraising from Gulf investors
during the financial crisis, and is now suing Barclays in a pay
dispute and for unfair dismissal for whistle blowing.
Boath's lawyer, Jonathan Cohen, told the London employment
tribunal Barclays fired Boath after the SFO handed over its
transcripts of its lengthy interviews with him.
"That's why he was out on his ear," Cohen said.
Boath was co-head of global finance in EMEA, one of
Barclays' most senior bankers, at the time it raised funds with
Qatar and other investors in 2008. The deal enabled Barclays to
avoid taking a state bailout, but has since been criticised as
too generous to the investors and not fully transparent.
The SFO's lawyer confirmed in court it interviewed Boath
"under caution" in 2014.
The SFO wants to keep details of that interview private,
saying it could prejudice any future charges it could bring
against people involved in the fundraising.
The application over privacy has bogged down the start of
the employment tribunal hearing. On the first two days, the
judge and a host of lawyers discussed whether even the
discussion about keeping the hearing private should be heard in
private or public.
Judge Prichard ruled late on Tuesday that part of the
discussion about privacy should be in public. A decision on
whether the hearing itself is in public or private could be made
later this week or early next week.
Edward Brown, lawyer for the SFO, said: "The seriousness of
this investigation should not be underestimated."
He said it was complex, potentially involved serious crime,
and had taken up a lot of resources.
The SFO has said it expects to decide whether to charge
Barclays and former executives by the end of March.
"The investigation continues and evidence is being
gathered....there are a number who are suspected of criminal
offences," Brown said.
Thomson Reuters, the owner of IFR, is part of a media
consortium arguing for the hearing to be held in public.
Cohen said it would be "a travesty" to prevent reporting of
the case.
He said if the SFO still had to interview any material
witnesses after four years investigating the case then "it
hasn't been doing a very good job".
The investigation centres on commercial agreements between
Barclays and Qatari investors as part of a capital raising to
raise a total of about £12bn at the height of the financial
crisis in 2008, which included a loan by Barclays to Qatar.
Barclays said in 2013 British authorities were investigating
the bank and four current and former senior employees over the
fundraising.
Sources familiar with the matter have said former chief
executives Bob Diamond and John Varley have also been
interviewed by the SFO, and so have former finance director
Chris Lucas and former tax advisory boss Roger Jenkins.
Boath, most recently Barclays' chairman of the financial
institutions group, left the bank in March.
(Editing by Matthew Davies)