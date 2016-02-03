LONDON, Feb 3 (IFR) - The heads of Barclays' distressed debt
and investment-grade bond trading are both leaving the UK bank's
credit trading unit as part of cuts at its investment bank
annnounced last month.
Dan Crowley, head of distressed debt, and Anthony Bugliari,
head of US high-grade bond trading, are among those leaving the
credit trading desk, a person familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
Adam Yarnold will lead the bank's US distressed trading
business, reporting to Adeel Khan, head of credit trading, the
person said. Yarnold joined Barclays in 2009 and has led its
global securitised products trading since July 2015.
Barclays is repositioning its secondary asset-backed
securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities businesses
into a credit business primarily focused on supporting new
issues.
In US high-grade cash, Yoni Gorelov and Andrew Layng will
continue to run industrials and financials, respectively, and
will now report to Drew Mogavero, who is responsible for the US
high-grade business across cash, index and derivative products.
Barclays said last month its investment bank would quit
Russia, Brazil and seven other countries and will exit cash
equities in Asia as new chief executive Jes Staley seeks to cut
costs. People close to the bank said the move would see about
1,200 jobs go, on top of about 7,000 cuts in the investment bank
in the last three years, which has reduced its headcount to
about 17,000.
The cuts mark another step by the UK lender to shrink its
footprint to improve profitability since it abandoned its
ambitions of being a full service global investment bank three
years ago.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Ian Edmondson)