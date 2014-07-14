NEW YORK, July 14 Volume in Barclays PLC's
private U.S. trading venue, also known as a "dark
pool," fell by more than a third after New York's attorney
general filed a lawsuit accusing the British bank of giving an
unfair edge to high-speed traders, according to data released on
Monday.
The number of shares traded in Barclays' LX, an alternative
trading system or dark pool, dropped about 37 percent in the
week of June 23 to around 197 million shares, from around 312
million shares the week before, according to a report by the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. The report from FINRA,
Wall Street's self-funded regulator, included only the most
widely traded securities.
Dark pools are broker-run trading venues that let investors
trade shares anonymously and only make trading data available
afterwards, reducing the chance of information leaking about
trade orders. The lack of transparency has drawn the scrutiny of
regulators.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on June 25
that he had evidence that Barclays staff had falsified
marketing materials and misled big institutional clients in an
effort to expand its dark pool and increase revenues. He accused
the British bank of giving an edge to brokers and proprietary
trading firms that use aggressive high-frequency trading
strategies, while telling other clients it was protecting them
from such tactics.
Deutsche Bank , Credit Suisse
, Royal Bank of Canada , and
Investment Technology Group were among several brokers
and banks that said they had stopped routing orders to Barclays'
dark pool after the securities fraud lawsuit was filed.
For the week of June 23, Barclays' dark pool was the
fifth-largest in the United States, down from the second largest
the week before. Dark pools run by Credit Suisse, UBS,
Deutsche Bank and Bank of America's Merrill Lynch had
more volume.
In early June, dark pool operator Liquidnet paid $2 million
to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges
that the electronic trading network had improperly used its
subscribers' confidential trading information to market its
services. On July 1, Goldman Sachs agreed
to pay an $800,000 fine to FINRA to settle a case over pricing
rule violations in its dark pool.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Jan Paschal)