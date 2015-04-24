By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, April 24
NEW YORK, April 24 Barclays Plc failed
to persuade a U.S. judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the
British bank of defrauding shareholders about a private "dark
pool" trading platform even as it was publicly pledging to clean
up its corporate culture.
U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in Manhattan on Friday
allowed most of the lawsuit brought on behalf of investors in
Barclays' American depositary shares to go forward.
The share price slid 7.4 percent last June 26 after New York
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman accused Barclays in his own
lawsuit of concealing how it favored high-speed traders in its
dark pool, known as Barclays LX, and understated their activity.
Shareholders led by Mohit Sahni and Joseph Waggoner accused
Barclays of falsely touting the safety of Barclays LX, even as
it promised governance reforms in the wake of its $453 million
settlement in June 2012 of regulatory charges that it rigged the
Libor interest rate benchmark.
Scheindlin said the lawsuit "adequately alleges Barclays'
past scandals, its efforts to restore its reputation, and, most
significantly, misrepresentations that go to the heart of the
firm's integrity and reputation.
"I cannot conclude as a matter of law that there is not a
substantial likelihood that a reasonable shareholder would
consider the misrepresentations about LX important in deciding
how to act," she wrote.
Scheindlin also said the investors offered "strong
circumstantial evidence" that William White, an electronic
trading chief at Barclays, intended to mislead people through
his public comments about Barclays LX, and that this could be
imputed to Barclays itself.
The judge did not rule on the merits of the lawsuit, which
seeks class-action status on behalf of ADS investors from Aug.
2, 2011 to June 25, 2014. She dismissed claims against two
individual defendants.
Barclays spokesman Mark Lane declined immediate comment.
Jeremy Lieberman, a lawyer for the shareholders, said "we are
very gratified" at the outcome.
Dark pools were designed to let people quietly trade shares
before investors in the broader market could learn about and bet
against their trades.
On Feb. 13, a New York state judge rejected Barclays'
request to dismiss Schneiderman's lawsuit, which included a
claim under the Martin Act, a powerful state anti-fraud law.
The case, which has a different named plaintiff, is Strougo
et al v. Barclays Plc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-05797.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Grant
McCool)