By Sarah Young
LONDON Feb 9 Barclays said it had
launched an investigation after a newspaper reported that the
personal details of 27,000 customers had been stolen and sold,
raising the prospect of new fines for the bank.
Confidential information on customers' earnings and health
as well as passport details had ended up for sale, The Mail on
Sunday reported, citing data provided to it by a whistleblower.
Barclays said it had notified regulators and started an
investigation, the initial findings of which suggested the files
were linked to the Barclays Financial Planning business which
closed in 2011.
"This appears to be criminal action and we will co-operate
with the authorities on pursuing the perpetrator," the bank said
in a statement on Sunday.
The data leak is a new blow for the British bank after a
string of scandals for mis-selling payment protection insurance
and manipulating benchmark interest rates, which have resulted
in billions of pounds in fines and compensation payouts.
The bank could face new fines should it be found at fault
over this data leak.
Britain's data privacy watchdog, the Information
Commissioner's Office (ICO), can impose fines of up to 500,000
pounds for serious breaches of the country's data protection
rules, while Britain's financial watchdog, The Financial Conduct
Authority, has the power to impose unlimited fines.
The ICO said in a statement that it would be working with
the newspaper and police to find out what has happened.
The Mail on Sunday said it had been shown 2,000 files on the
bank's customers some of which were 20 pages long and containing
some of the individuals' attitudes to risk. The whistleblower
said there were 25,000 more files on a database.
According to the newspaper, the stolen data is worth
millions on the black market because it allows rogue brokers to
target people in investment scams.
Barclays thanked the Mail on Sunday for bringing the data
leak to its attention.
"Protecting our customers' data is a top priority and we
take this issue extremely seriously," Barclays said in its
statement.
"We would like to reassure all of our customers that we have
taken every practical measure to ensure that personal and
financial details remain as safe and secure as possible."
Barclays has been trying to rebuild its reputation after
becoming the first bank fined for its part in a global scam to
manipulate Libor benchmark interest rates in 2012. The Libor
scandal led to the resignation of chief executive Bob Diamond
and chairman Marcus Agius.