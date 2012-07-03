By Steve Slater
| LONDON, July 3
LONDON, July 3 Barclays gave its first in-depth
account of the interest rate fixing scandal that led to the exit
of the British bank's chief executive Bob Diamond on Tuesday by
releasing a document it will present to British lawmakers.
The bank said in the nine-page document published on its
website on the eve of a parliamentary hearing that the events
leading to a record breaking settlement with U.S. and British
regulators "should never have taken place" and it deeply
regretted that they had.
But Barclays detailed in its account to parliament how it
thought British authorities had indicated they were happy for it
to make a lower submission to the London interbank offered rate
- known as Libor - when markets were in turmoil and confidence
in banks fraying.
Libor is compiled as a market benchmark by averaging rates
at which banks say they are able to borrow from each other in
various currencies and maturities. By giving the compilers rates
lower than those that the bank is actually able to borrow at, an
institution may profit on certain contracts - or simply give the
appearance that its lenders have more confidence than they do.
Barclays says it thought that it had been told in October
2008 by the Bank of England that it did not have to submit its
Libor interest rates at the high level it had been doing in the
wake of the collapse of Lehman Brothers, when most banks found
borrowing costs rising. The Bank of England declined comment.
If a bank is seen to be having to borrow at higher rates,
this casts doubt in markets about its creditworthiness.
The document published will form the backbone of testimony
by Diamond, who resigned after intense political pressure, when
he appears before parliament's Treasury Select Committee on
Wednesday.
Barclays was last week fined a record $450 million for
inaccurately submitting Libor rates from 2005 to 2009. Libor is
based on rates submitted by a group of banks and is used around
the world to price anything from derivative instruments to
mortgages and student loans.
Some of the rigging was due to traders trying to fix the
rate for their own gain. On other occasions the bank submitted a
lower rate so it did not appear to have higher funding costs.
INTERNAL INVESTIGATION
Barclays said it had conducted an "exhaustive internal
investigation" which had taken more than three years and cost
more than 100 million pounds ($150 million). This had included
reviewing 22 million documents from over 200 custodians, over 1
million audio files and more than 75 interviews.
But despite being praised for the level of cooperation with
authorities including the Department of Justice and being the
first to come to an agreement with regulators, the bank said it
was "ironic that there has been such an intense focus on
Barclays alone, caused by our being first to settle in the midst
of an industry-wide, global investigation".
Barclays also maintains that many of the individual traders
involved in attempts to manipulate the benchmark interest rate
no longer worked at the firm and action had been taken against
those who did remain.
The bank said Jerry del Missier, its chief operating officer
who also resigned on Tuesday, had been investigated by Britain's
Financial Services Authority (FSA) and this case had been closed
with no action taken. It gave no details of the investigation.
Del Missier could not be reached for comment.
It warned lawmakers that Diamond's evidence to them about
the Libor rigging affair would be constrained by legal
limitations, notably because a process was under way "to assess
what action may be necessary in respect of individuals
involved". "There are also ongoing criminal investigations and
legal proceedings," it added.
Because Diamond, who at the time was responsible for the
business, was a witness to the events, his involvement in the
investigation had been limited and he had been only received
copies of the settlement documents on June 20.
OFFICIAL DISCUSSIONS
Referring to the period after the Lehman collapse in 2008,
Barclays said that it believed banks contributing to the Libor
survey were deliberating reporting lower borrowing costs than
they were actually paying. It said in the document that it "did
not understand why other banks were consistently posting lower
submissions" than Barclays and that it "firmly believed that the
other panel members were not, in fact, funding at a lower cost
than Barclays".
It said it had been "disappointed that no effective action
was taken, notwithstanding our having raised these issues with
various authorities during the whole financial crisis period".
The bank also provided a timeline in which it outlined when
it had raised its concerns with regulators, the Bank of England
and U.S. Federal Reserve and the British Bankers' Association,
which oversees the setting of Libor. The Libor figures submitted
by banks are compiled by Thomson Reuters, parent
company of Reuters, on behalf of the BBA.
The New York Federal Reserve has declined comment. The BBA
said last week it had been "shocked" by the scandal and called
for a review of the system.
According to a memo from Diamond, then head of Barclay's
investment banking arm, the deputy governor of the Bank of
England, Paul Tucker, had told him that senior figures in
Whitehall, seat of Britain's government, had questioned why
Barclays was submitting such high Libor prices at that time.
"Mr Tucker stated the levels of calls he was receiving from
Whitehall were senior and that, while he was certain that we did
not need advice, that it did not always need to be the case that
we appeared as high as we have recently," Diamond wrote to John
Varley, then CEO of Barclays, according to the bank's document.
In the same submission to parliament, Barclays said the
interpretation of that memo within the bank caused it to
deliberately report lower borrowing costs to the Libor compilers
than it was actually paying at the time. It said Diamond did not
believe he had received an instruction from Tucker to lower
rates. But, it said, that was the conclusion reached by del
Missier, then president of investment banking division Barclays
Capital. It was he who told Libor submitters to lower rates.
Alistair Darling, who was finance minister at the time in
the centre-left Labour government which lost power in 2010, said
he could not believe Barclays' contention that the bank had been
given official guidance to mis-report its borrowing costs:
"What Bob Diamond or Barclays appear to be saying is that
the Bank (of England) told them to do this," Darling told
Channel Four television. "I would find it absolutely astonishing
that the Bank would ever make such a suggestion and equally I
can think of no circumstances that anyone, certainly in the
department which I was responsible for - the Treasury - would
ever suggest wrongdoing like this."
Noting the efforts made to provide liquidity to the banking
sector to ease upward pressure on banks' borrowing costs, he
said: "Policy was changed in order to get that rate down.
"However, it would have been reprehensible and wholly
unforgivable if anyone had attempted to try and manipulate this
rate by simply putting in false figures."
Barclays' documents showed it had held 13 "principal
documented contacts" with the FSA related to its Libor
submissions in 2007 and 2008. It had 12 contacts with the New
York Federal Reserve and two with the Bank of England.
Barclays said in its document: "We believe that this
chronology shows clearly that our people repeatedly raised with
regulators concerns arising from the impact of the credit crisis
on Libor setting over an extended period."
According to the FSA, "individuals at Barclays raised
concerns with the FSA, the Bank of England, the Federal Reserve
Bank of New York and the BBA about the accuracy of Libor
submissions." A spokesman for the New York Fed declined comment.
Barclays also said that it had no intention of affecting the
Libor rate itself as the bank was regularly being excluded from
the calculation because it was so far out of line with other
banks and the instruction from del Missier "became redundant
after a few days as liquidity flowed back into the market".