LONDON Oct 26 Michael Rake, deputy chairman of
British bank Barclays, said he had no plan to resign,
after the Financial Times reported he would depart as soon as
feasible, probably within six months.
"Contrary to this morning's media report and, as I have made
clear, I have no present intention to stand down from the
Barclays board," Rake said on Friday.
New chairman David Walker has made clear he planned to
change non-executive directors as part of a revamp of the board.
Rake, chairman of telecoms company BT Group and
airline easyJet, ruled himself out of the running for
the chairmanship of Barclays in July, a role he had been
favourite to assume.
Barclays lost a number of senior executives, including chief
executive Bob Diamond, in the summer following the Libor
rate-rigging scandal which engulfed the bank and led to a 290
million pound ($468 million) settlement with regulators in
Britain and the United States.