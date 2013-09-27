LONDON, Sept 27 Bob Diamond, who was ousted last
year as the boss of British bank Barclays Plc, said the
bank has grown stronger since he left and he plans to buy
shares in its 6 billion pound ($9.6 billion) rights issue.
"I'm buying my rights, I'm bullish on Barclays ... Barclays
has become a better and stronger institution," Diamond said on
CNBC television on Friday. "It's got good strong new leadership
in Antony Jenkins and Sir David Walker."
Diamond was forced out in July 2012 after the bank was fined
for rigging Libor interest rates and was shown to have had a
frosty relationship with its UK regulators for some time.