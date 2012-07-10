BRIEF-Italy's UBI prices 400 mln euro rights issue at 26.1 pct discount
* prices new rights issue of up to 400 million euros at 26.1 percent discount to theoretical ex-rights price (TERP)
LONDON, July 10 Barclays has agreed a pay-off worth about 2 million pounds ($3.1 million) for Bob Diamond, its former chief executive who quit last week following an interest rate rigging scandal, Sky News reported.
Diamond quit on July 3. He took home about 17 million pounds last year, including previous bonus awards that vested, and was entitled to a year's salary worth 1.4 million pounds.
OTTAWA, June 8 New housing prices in Canada jumped by 0.8 percent in April from March, the biggest gain in almost a year, amid keen buyer interest in the hot markets of Toronto and Vancouver, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.