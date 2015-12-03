Dec 3 Barclays Plc
* Says current estimate is that transaction will result in a
30 september 2015 pro forma decrease in risk weighted assets of
approximately £0.8bn on completion, along with a loss after tax
of approximately £200m, which will be booked in q4 2015.
* Says total impact of transaction once completed is
expected to result in a small decrease in barclays' cet1 ratio
and tangible net asset value.
* Says we continue to make progress in reduction of barclays
non-core as we target risk weighted assets of around £20bn at
end of 2017.
* Agreed to sell its italian retail banking network of 89
branches, including a broadly balanced portfolio of assets and
liabilities, to chebanca!, a member of mediobanca group
* Says arclays plc ("barclays") has today agreed to sell its
italian retail banking network of 89 branches
* Says barclays will continue to operate investment banking
and corporate banking in italy. It will also continue to manage
remaining retail mortgage portfolio.
