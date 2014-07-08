Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
July 8 Barclays Plc has hired an adviser to help the British bank offload its natural resource focused private-equity unit, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
The deal could value the unit, Barclays Natural Resource Investments (BNRI), at $1 billion to $1.4 billion, the news agency quoted three people with knowledge of the matter as saying. (bloom.bg/1mFoGLB)
A division founded in 2006, BNRI has commitments of over $2 billion with more than 20 portfolio companies, according to the company's website.
A spokeswoman for Barclays declined to comment. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; editing by Gunna Dickson)
