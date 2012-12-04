WASHINGTON Dec 4 A federal judge ended a
two-year-old case against Barclays involving its dealings with
sanctioned countries, closing one investigative chapter against
the bank even as it faces multiple continuing inquires.
In an order filed on Monday and entered into the docket on
Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan granted a request to
dismiss charges the U.S. filed against the bank in August 2010.
At the time, Barclays agreed to forfeit $298 million and
enter a deferred prosecution agreement to resolve charges that
it processed transactions for customers in Cuba, Iran, Sudan and
other countries subject to U.S. economic sanctions.
Under such an agreement, the Justice Department agrees to
dismiss the case after several years if the defendant abides by
the terms of the deal.
In a Washington hearing when the settlement was originally
filed, Sullivan decried it as a "sweetheart deal" and questioned
whether it amounted to a fine if the bank only paid back the
money involved.
Federal and state prosecutors have since entered into
several other agreements with big banks to resolve sanctions
violations.
Most recently, Standard Chartered agreed to pay $340 million
to settle allegations involving Iran with New York's banking
regulator. The bank is expected to enter into a similar
agreement with federal authorities and local prosecutors in the
coming weeks.
Barclays, meanwhile, in October disclosed new U.S.
regulatory investigations into whether it violated a foreign
bribery law through its relationships with third parties who
help it win or retain business.
In June it also agreed to pay $450 million to resolve
charges that it tried to manipulate the Libor interest rate
benchmark.
A Barclays representative could not be immediately reached
for comment outside of normal UK business hours.