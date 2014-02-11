LONDON Feb 11 Barclays Plc said it
paid out 2.4 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) in incentive awards
last year after raising bonuses in its investment bank by 13
percent despite a slump in profits in the business.
Barclays said it increased its bonuses and other incentive
awards to staff across the bank by 10 percent last year and paid
out 1.57 billion pounds in bonuses across the investment bank,
up from 1.39 billion in 2012.
That, coupled with a fall in income in the business, lifted
its compensation to income ratio to 43.2 percent last year from
40 percent in 2012. The bank said it continues to target a
compensation ratio in the "mid-30s".
Barclays had already released headline results showing its
earnings dropped to 5.2 billion pounds ($8.5 billion) last year,
down 32 percent from 2012, falling short of analysts' forecasts
as investment bank revenue slumped in the fourth quarter.
Profits at the investment bank slumped 37 percent to 2.5
billion pounds, as income fell 9 percent on the year to 10.7
billion pounds largely due to a decrease in fixed income.
Barclays said it expects to improve its leverage ratio to at
least 3.5 percent by the end of next year as it reduces the size
of its balance sheet.
Its leverage ratio improved to just under 3 percent by the
end of the year, from 2.2 percent at the end of June. The UK
regulator forced Barclays to raise 6 billion pounds from
investors in October to improve that leverage ratio.
The bank said it remained committed to paying out 40-50
percent of its adjusted earnings in dividends.