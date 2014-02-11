LONDON Feb 11 Barclays Plc said it expects to improve its leverage ratio to at least 3.5 percent by the end of next year as it reduces the size of its balance sheet, and committed to paying out at least 40 percent of its earnings in dividends.

Barclays said it increased its bonuses and other incentive awards to staff to 2.38 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) last year, up from 2.17 billion in 2012, with payouts in the investment bank up 13 percent on the year to 1.57 billion pounds.

Barclays had already released headline results showing its earnings dropped by a quarter last year to 5.2 billion pounds ($8.5 billion), falling short of analysts' forecasts as investment bank revenue slumped in the fourth quarter.