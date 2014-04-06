BRIEF-Hancock Holding Co reports Q1 EPS of $0.57
* Hancock Holding Co qtrly net interest margin of 3.37% up 11 basis points compared to Q4 2016
DUBAI, April 6 Barclays has agreed to sell its retail banking operations in the United Arab Emirates to Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), ADIB said on Sunday.
ADIB, the emirate's largest sharia-compliant lender, said the acquisition was expected to cost 650 million dirhams ($177 million) and result in 110,000 customers joining ADIB.
The deal is subject to approval by the UAE's central bank. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* announces proposed issue of senior notes, intended to be issued in accordance with qbe's green bond framework