DUBAI, April 6 Barclays has agreed to sell its retail banking operations in the United Arab Emirates to Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), ADIB said on Sunday.

ADIB, the emirate's largest sharia-compliant lender, said the acquisition was expected to cost 650 million dirhams ($177 million) and result in 110,000 customers joining ADIB.

The deal is subject to approval by the UAE's central bank. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia)