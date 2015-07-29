LONDON, July 29 (IFR) - Barclays has made significant cuts
to its European ABS team due to disappointing activity in that
market, a source familiar with the matter told IFR on Wednesday.
The move concerns at least four members of the ABS trading
team and other members of the research and sales team, and comes
as the bank said it would speed up cost-cutting plans.
Some of those affected will be moved to other fixed-income
credit teams, while others have been placed at risk and will
most likely leave the bank, the source said.
"The move has been under consideration for the past year and
reflects the lack of issuance and trading activity in the ABS
market, and therefore the lack of business opportunities," the
source said.
"Unlike the US, the European market never really recovered
post-crisis, and despite everyone expecting it to be
revitalised, it's undergoing structural changes that the group
doesn't see as immediately positive."
The action comes at a time when European regulators and
central bankers are doubling their efforts to revive the ABS
sector.
Around 80bn of ABS bonds was placed last year, according to
IFR data. Some analysts had expected 100bn or more of issuance
in 2015, but at the current run rate it will likely fall short
of that.
At its peak, the ABS market saw volumes of US$1.2trn in
2008, according to research group Bruegel.
Barclays will now focus its efforts on the booming US
securitisation business, the source said.
Barclays currently ranks fourth in the Thomson Reuters US
ABS league tables with a 9.1% market share for this year.
