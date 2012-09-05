LONDON, Sept 5 Barclays' new chief
executive Antony Jenkins has handed the running of its
Continental European retail and business banking division to
Curt Hess, currently the division's chief financial officer, the
bank said on Wednesday.
In one of Jenkins' first significant appointments, Hess will
lead the European Retail and Business Banking (ERBB) division,
covering Spain, Portugal, France and Italy, where the bank is
attempting to cut costs and boost profitability in the face of
the deepening euro zone crisis.
Barclays had 951 branches and 8,000 staff across the four
countries at the end of June, down from 1,120 branches and 9,300
staff a year earlier as it restructures.
"Whilst we expect the difficult economic climate in Europe
to remain for some time, under Curt's leadership we will
continue to manage costs tightly and remain focused on our
customers," Jenkins said in a statement.
Jenkins was promoted to Barclays chief executive last week,
from retail and business banking chief executive - a position
not yet filled. Jenkins had taken direct control of ERBB since
Deanna Oppenheimer quit as UK and European retail banking boss
at the end of last year.
Hess became CFO of ERBB in February 2011, and was previously
chief financial officer for BarclayCard and Barclays Africa.
ERBB made a loss of 92 million pounds in the six months to
the end of June after a 592 million pound loss in 2011, and
Barclays is struggling to turn the business around in Spain and
Portugal in particular.