LONDON Oct 2 Barclays is changing its
retail and business banking structure under new Chief Executive
Antony Jenkins and has appointed the separate heads of retail
banking and credit cards to its executive committee.
Jenkins will scrap the title of CEO of retail and business
banking, the position he held before being promoted to group
CEO, that also oversaw its BarclayCard credit card business.
Instead, Ashok Vaswani will oversee all retail and business
banking, expanding from the UK operations he currently runs, and
join the bank's executive committee. BarclayCard CEO Valerie
Soranno Keating will also join the executive committee.