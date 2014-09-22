Sept 22 Britain's financial watchdog will fine
Barclays Plc 38 million pounds ($62.16 million) for
failing to ensure that customer money was properly safeguarded
and adequate records kept, said a source familiar with the
situation.
The Financial Conduct Authority is to announce the fine as
soon as Tuesday, the source told Reuters.
The FCA declined to comment on the matter, while Barclays
was not immediately available for comment outside regular
business hours.
Sky News reported the news on Monday, saying the regulator's
announcement would make clear that losses for Barclays' clients
were theoretical rather than actual. (bit.ly/1x1BNvc)
(1 US dollar = 0.6114 British pound)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore and Huw Jones in
London; editing by Jason Neely)