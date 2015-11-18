(Changes sourcing, adds background)
Nov 17 Barclays Plc will pay at least
another $100 million in a settlement with the New York financial
regulator to resolve allegations that it rigged foreign exchange
markets, a person familiar with the matter said.
The British bank could settle with the New York Department
of Financial Services by next month, the person said.
Barclays agreed to pay $120 million earlier this month to
settle private U.S. litigation accusing it of conspiring with
rivals to rig the benchmark interest rate known as Libor.
Barclays had agreed in May to pay $650 million on charges
related to U.S. dollars and euro trading in the forex spot
market.
Barclays declined to comment, while the New York State
Department of Financial Services (DFS) could not be reached for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
News of the settlement was first reported by the Financial
Times, which said the DFS was focussing on a practice of backing
out of trades at the last minute if the market moves against the
bank, known as "last look." (on.ft.com/1N9FRmw)
Industry guidelines warn banks not to abuse "last look"
rights to reject deals on foreign exchange platforms.
The latest fine is smaller than the one in May because it
relates to a smaller volume of trades, the FT said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York and Parikshit Mishra
in Bengaluru; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Gopakumar Warrier)