LONDON, Sept 2 John Varley, former chief
executive of Barclays, is at the centre of a regulatory
inquiry into unorthodox payments to Qatar's sovereign wealth
fund, according to a report in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.
It said Varley was one of the four current or former
executives whom the Financial Services Authority (FSA) is
investigating over "advisory fees" paid by the bank to Qatar
Holding in 2008.
The payments were linked to the sovereign wealth fund's
participation in an 11 billion pound ($17.5 billion) refinancing
of the British bank at the height of the financial crisis.
The probe is likely to reduce the chances of Varley becoming
the new Governor of the Bank of England, a post with which he
has been linked, the newspaper said.
An FSA spokesman declined to comment. A Barclays spokesman
also declined to comment and did not have contact details to
reach Varley. The Telegraph also said it had been unable to
reach Varley.
Barclays confirmed last week the launch of a criminal probe
into payments between Barclays and Qatar Holding. It said on
Wednesday that the UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) had started
an investigation into "payments under certain commercial
agreements" between it and Qatar.
The FSA probe was already in place before last week and was
revealed by Barclays on July 27. The FSA is
investigating the bank and four current and former senior
employees, including finance director Chris Lucas, on whether
sufficient disclosures were made about the fees it paid in a
2008 capital raising.