LONDON Nov 1 Britain's Barclays has
suspended several traders amid multiple investigations into
possible manipulation of benchmark foreign exchange rates, a
banking industry source said on Friday.
A string of banks, including Standard Chartered, JP
Morgan and Citigroup, have put dealers on leave as
regulators in the United States, Europe and Asia investigate
whether there has been manipulation in the $5.3 trillion-a-day
foreign exchange market.
Barclays said in its results on Wednesday it was reviewing
its currency trading operations and cooperating with authorities
in their probes.
Barclays declined further comment then or on Friday.
Citigroup and JP Morgan disclosed on Friday that various
authorities were questioning them about their currency trading
operations in their quarterly filings with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.
Royal Bank of Scotland also said it was co-operating
with various governments and regulators in the investigation and
reviewing communications and procedures used by its traders.
RBS declined to comment on Friday on a report in the
Financial Times that said it had suspended two traders in its
foreign exchange division.
In echoes of the global probe into the manipulation of
benchmark interest rates, authorities are investigating whether
traders at investment banks colluded with counterparts at other
banks to try and rig benchmark FX rates, tipping each other off
about their positions to try and influence the rate set.
Benchmark FX rates, often referred to as fixes, are a
cornerstone of global financial markets, used to price trillions
of dollars worth of investments and deals and relied upon by
companies, investors and central banks.