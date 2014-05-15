* Departure part of reshuffle amid global cutbacks in
investment banking
* Ginsburg hired in 2009 Asia Pacific expansion plan
* Barclays only once in top 25 Asia equity underwriters in
past 5 years
(Adds context of global cutbacks, background on other
departures)
HONG KONG, May 15 Barclays' top
investment banker in Asia Pacific has stepped down from his
post, the bank said on Thursday, the latest in a raft of
regional management changes at the British lender as it shrinks
its investment bank globally.
Matthew Ginsburg is the most senior banker to leave Barclays
Asia Pacific this month as the lender scaled back its investment
banking business to focus instead on U.S. and British clients as
well as advising on deals and selling products such as
government bonds..
Ginsburg, who is considering jobs at Barclays outside Asia,
will be replaced in the interim by Andrew Jones, according to an
internal memo seen by Reuters. Jones was named co-chief
executive for Asia Pacific alongside Eiji Nakai on May 2.
A spokesman for Barclays declined to comment.
Barclays had hired Ginsburg from Morgan Stanley in 2009 as
it expanded its investment banking business in the region after
the financial crisis. His exit comes a few days after top
dealmaker Jason Rynbeck, who joined Barclays in 2008 from Royal
Bank of Scotland Group, left.
Marc Benton, Barclays' head of oil and gas coverage, also
left last month, according to a filing with Hong Kong's
Securities regulator.
Robert Morrice, the British bank's chairman and CEO for Asia
Pacific and who oversaw that expansion in the region, retired
from Barclays earlier this month.
Barclays has also seen a series of high profile departures
in the United States, including Hugh 'Skip' McGee, the head of
its Americas business.
Barclays has enjoyed mixed fortunes in building its business
in Asia Pacific since Ginsburg and other senior hires were
brought on in 2009.
In debt capital markets, its traditional strength, it has
performed well, finishing sixth last year in Asia pacific bond
underwriting, according to Thomson Reuters data.
But the lender has not succeeded as well in other areas,
such as advising on stock offerings. Barclays only figured once
among the top 25 equity underwriters in Asia Pacific in the past
five years, ranking 15th in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
(Reporting by Lawrence White, additional reporting by Elzio
Barreto and Umesh Desai; Editing by Miral Fahmy)