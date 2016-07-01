(Adds current deputy CEO to focus on S.Africa business)
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South Africa's Barclays
Africa Group has appointed former Tiger Brands
CEO Peter Matlare as a deputy chief executive, the bank said on
Friday.
Matlare, who spent seven years at the helm of the country's
biggest consumer goods manufacturer until December last year,
will have responsibility for the bank's banking operations in
the rest of Africa, Barclays Africa said in a statement.
Matlare, who oversaw Tiger Brands' expansion into Nigeria
and Kenya, has been a director of Barclays Africa since 2011 and
will start his new role on August 1, the lender said.
David Hodnett will retain his role as deputy chief executive
and finance director, but will focus on South African banking
business, which includes retail and business banking and the
corporate and investment bank, the bank said.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)