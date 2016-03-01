JOHANNESBURG, March 1 South Africa's No.3 lender
Barclays Africa reported on Tuesday a 10 percent rise
in annual profit, helped partly by a stronger showing from its
cross-border business.
The pan-African lender, majority owned by eponymous British
bank, said diluted headline EPS totalled 1,686 cents in
the year to end December compared with 1,537 cents a year
earlier.
Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that
strips out certain one-off items.
The British lender, Barclays Plc, is expected to release
details of a strategic review that is widely expected to include
the sale of its 62.3 percent stake in Barclays Africa.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)