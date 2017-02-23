JOHANNESBURG Feb 23 South African lender
Barclays Africa reported a slower pace of earnings
growth with a 5 percent rise in year profit on Thursday, hit by
rate hikes at home and sluggish growth in Africa which hit
consumption and investment spending.
The unit of Britain's Barclays PLC said diluted
headline EPS totaled 17.69 rand in the year to the end of
December compared with 16.86 rand a year earlier.
Headline EPS is the primary measure of profit in South
Africa that strips out certain the South Africa.
Barclays Africa, along with rivals, has struggled to
increase lending as slowing economic growth in many African
markets tempers demand from corporate clients and rising
interest rates at home hit consumption by retail customers.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)