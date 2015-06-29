June 29 Barclays Plc has appointed Richard Fisher, former president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, as a senior adviser, effective July 1.

Fisher would help provide Barclays and its clients with insights on monetary policy, financial markets and services, global trade negotiations and regulatory matters, said Tom King, chief executive officer of the investment bank at Barclays.

Fisher served as president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas from April 2005 to March 2015.

Previously, he worked at a strategic advisory firm and from 1997 and 2001, served as deputy U.S. Trade Representative, overseeing the implementation of the North American Free Trade Agreement in this role among others.

He currently serves on the boards of PepsiCo and AT&T. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio)