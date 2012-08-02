BRIEF-CIFI holdings group says Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with Swift prosper and wang on properties
* Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with co, Swift Prosper and Wang On Properties
COPENHAGEN Aug 7 Barclays Plc will pull out of contributing to the setting of the daily Copenhagen interbank offered rate (CIBOR), the Danish Bankers Association said on Thursday.
"We recognise that Barclays has decided to stop as contributor and we will hereafter continue with seven contributors," the association said in the statement.
Barclays declined to comment.
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces pricing of $125 million of 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022