May 16 Barclays Plc has bolstered its New York wealth and investment management team, adding four veteran financial advisers who managed $1.7 billion in client assets at their previous firms.

The new hires, who moved to Barclays from Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, generated more than $8 million in combined revenue last year. They joined Barclays as investment representatives and now report to New York regional manager Mark Stevenson.

Among the recruits, Mark Leyton joined Barclays as a managing director from Deutsche Bank's private wealth management division, where he worked with ultra-high-net-worth individuals, corporate executives and professional investors.

Leyton, a more than two-decade industry veteran, was named to Barron's 2012 list of top advisers in New York, where he was ranked number 11. Prior to joining Deutsche Bank in 2004, he worked at Salomon Smith Barney and Lehman Brothers, advising high-net-worth clients.

Also from Deutsche Bank, Zach Shillingford joined Barclays as a director and Gannon McCaffery joined as a vice president. Shillingford had been with Deutsche Bank's private wealth management group since 2005, having previously worked as an adviser with Janney Montgomery Scott.

McCaffery came from Deutsche Bank's U.S. private institutional client group, where he worked with ultra-high-net-worth clients. He had also previously spent five years at Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank, focusing on the structuring and distribution of fixed-income products.

Barclays also hired Darin Laub as a vice president from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where he advised high-net-worth individuals and families. Laub had been with his predecessor firm for 13 years, joining Morgan Stanley Smith Barney after the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth unit and Citigroup's Smith Barney in 2009. He also previously worked for Prudential Securities' private client group in the late 1990s.

Barclays' Wealth and Investment Management division is the largest wealth manager in the U.K. by client assets. It had $275 billion in total client assets across the globe as of the end of March. The division currently has 13 offices in the United States, including its trust company office.

Barclays in late April said its wealth and investment management head, Thomas Kalaris, would be relocating to New York from London as the U.K.-based bank works to strengthen its presence in the United States.