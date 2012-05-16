May 16 Barclays Plc has
bolstered its New York wealth and investment management team,
adding four veteran financial advisers who managed $1.7 billion
in client assets at their previous firms.
The new hires, who moved to Barclays from Deutsche Bank
and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney,
generated more than $8 million in combined revenue last year.
They joined Barclays as investment representatives and now
report to New York regional manager Mark Stevenson.
Among the recruits, Mark Leyton joined Barclays as a
managing director from Deutsche Bank's private wealth management
division, where he worked with ultra-high-net-worth individuals,
corporate executives and professional investors.
Leyton, a more than two-decade industry veteran, was named
to Barron's 2012 list of top advisers in New York, where he was
ranked number 11. Prior to joining Deutsche Bank in 2004, he
worked at Salomon Smith Barney and Lehman Brothers, advising
high-net-worth clients.
Also from Deutsche Bank, Zach Shillingford joined Barclays
as a director and Gannon McCaffery joined as a vice president.
Shillingford had been with Deutsche Bank's private wealth
management group since 2005, having previously worked as an
adviser with Janney Montgomery Scott.
McCaffery came from Deutsche Bank's U.S. private
institutional client group, where he worked with
ultra-high-net-worth clients. He had also previously spent five
years at Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank, focusing on the
structuring and distribution of fixed-income products.
Barclays also hired Darin Laub as a vice president from
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where he advised high-net-worth
individuals and families. Laub had been with his predecessor
firm for 13 years, joining Morgan Stanley Smith Barney after the
merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth unit and Citigroup's
Smith Barney in 2009. He also previously worked for
Prudential Securities' private client group in the late 1990s.
Barclays' Wealth and Investment Management division is the
largest wealth manager in the U.K. by client assets. It had $275
billion in total client assets across the globe as of the end of
March. The division currently has 13 offices in the United
States, including its trust company office.
Barclays in late April said its wealth and investment
management head, Thomas Kalaris, would be relocating to New York
from London as the U.K.-based bank works to strengthen its
presence in the United States.