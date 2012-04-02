April 2 BARCLAYS SAYS NAMES JOHN LANGLEY AND JOE MCGRATH CO-HEADS OF GLOBAL FINANCE AND RISK SOLUTIONS BUSINESS BARCLAYS SAYS LANGLEY AND MCGRATH WILL REPORT TO HUGH "SKIP" MCGEE, HEAD OF GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKING BARCLAYS SAYS LANGLEY AND MCGRATH WILL JOIN THE INVESTMENT BANKING DIVISION'S EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE BARCLAYS SAYS SUCCEED LARRY WIESENECK, WHO WAS APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER