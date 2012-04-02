BRIEF-JPMorgan China Region Fund says entire investment portfolio has been liquidated
* JPMorgan China Region Fund can confirm that its entire investment portfolio has now been liquidated and fund's assets are now fully in cash
April 2 BARCLAYS SAYS NAMES JOHN LANGLEY AND JOE MCGRATH CO-HEADS OF GLOBAL FINANCE AND RISK SOLUTIONS BUSINESS BARCLAYS SAYS LANGLEY AND MCGRATH WILL REPORT TO HUGH "SKIP" MCGEE, HEAD OF GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKING BARCLAYS SAYS LANGLEY AND MCGRATH WILL JOIN THE INVESTMENT BANKING DIVISION'S EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE BARCLAYS SAYS SUCCEED LARRY WIESENECK, WHO WAS APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER
* JPMorgan China Region Fund can confirm that its entire investment portfolio has now been liquidated and fund's assets are now fully in cash
MILAN, June 9 The board of regional Italian lender Banca Carige on Friday approved a no-confidence motion against Chief Executive Officer Guido Bastianini, a source close to the matter said, in a move that is likely to delay the bank's restructuring plan.