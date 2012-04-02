April 2 Barclays Plc named new co-heads of its global finance and risk solutions business as well as a chief strategy officer, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

John Langley and Joe McGrath will head up the finance and risk solutions business and report to the bank's head of global investment banking, Skip McGee. Langley and McGrath will join the investment banking division's executive committee.

They succeed Larry Wieseneck, who was appointed chief strategy officer.

McGrath was previously head of leveraged finance at the bank and Langley has been head of risk solutions at Barclays since early 2011.