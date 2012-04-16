April 16 Barclays Plc has added
a veteran former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney manager to
its wealth and investment management division in Atlanta, the
company said on Monday.
John Houlihan joined the U.S. wealth division of the
London-based bank in late March after almost two decades at
Morgan Stanley. In his new role, Houlihan will be responsible
for managing all aspects of the firm's Atlanta office and will
be in charge of growing business in the region.
In addition to Atlanta, Barclays also has wealth management
offices in Miami and Palm Beach, Florida, which make up the
firm's Southeastern presence in the United States.
Houlihan, who started with Morgan Stanley in the early
1990s, spent the past four years as a manager in the Atlanta
region after moving to the area in 2008 to oversee several
offices. He had also previously managed Morgan Stanley offices
in New York City and Connecticut.
Houlihan now reports to Barclays' Steve Houston, managing
director and head of sales management for the Americas.
"With his impressive track record for attracting
top-performing advisors ... we are confident that John will
continue to build our Atlanta regional business," Houston said.
Barclays' Wealth and Investment Management division is the
largest wealth manager in the UK by client assets. It has $253
billion in total client assets across the globe. The division
currently has 13 offices in the United States, including its
trust company office.