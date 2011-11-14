LONDON/ZURICH Nov 14 Barclays is
not systematically reassigning wealthy clients of its private
banking arm to its more senior bankers, the British banking
group told Reuters.
The bank was responding to claims by headhunters and bankers
contacted by Reuters that banks were shuffling staff to put more
focus on the ultra rich, with some junior bankers effectively
being downgraded to support senior relationship executives.
"Barclays rejects the idea that there is any system or plan
in place to match ultra-wealthy clients exclusively with senior
bankers," it said in an emailed message at the weekend.
"Rather, we focus on pairing ultra-high net worth clients
with the right coverage team, which might include amongst others
a dedicated UHNW banker and/or investment advisor."
Industry insiders have told Reuters the intensified focus on
the ultra wealthy could mean less wealthy clients -- with $2-$10
million in investable assets -- will be underserved in the
future.
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott and Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing
by Dan Lalor)