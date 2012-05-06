BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
LONDON May 6 British bank Barclays is moving into the U.S. retail banking market for the first time in decades with the launch of an online savings account, the Financial Times said on Monday.
The bank will from Monday target U.S. savers with an instant access account and longer-term cash products that pay interest rates of up to 1.75 percent for five-year deposits, the FT said.
The online savings account is designed to secure cheaper and more stable funding for planned growth in its international credit card business.
The newspaper cited people close to the bank as saying Barclays has no plans to establish a retail branch presence in the United States.
Barclays has provided credit cards there through its Barclaycard arm since it bought a Delaware-based lender in 2004.
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 Ratings agency Moody's downgraded South Africa's credit rating on Friday but kept it at investment grade with a negative outlook, citing a recent abrupt cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth prospects for an economy mired in recession.