By Chris Vellacott

LONDON, April 18 Barclays is relocating the head of its wealth and investment business Thomas Kalaris to New York in order to beef up management of the Americas unit in a newly created role as its Executive Chairman.

The bank said on Wednesday Kalaris will retain his current position as Chief Executive of the Wealth and Investment Management division but will help review the group's strategy in the Americas.

Kalaris will work alongside Jerry del Missier who is co-CEO of the corporate and investment banking division and CEO of the Americas, and the pair will jointly chair the Americas management team, Barclays said.

A spokesman for Barclays said the London-based senior management team at the wealth management arm remains unchanged and the move does not represent a first stage in Kalaris stepping down from running the division.

The wealth division is sticking to expansion targets and a three-year 350 million pound investment plan set in 2010, the spokesman said.

Client assets at the wealth management business stood at 164 billion pounds at the end of 2011, according to the bank's last results statement.

Barclays recently moved to unify all its businesses under a single Barclays brand, dropping the name 'Capital' from its investment banking division and 'Wealth' from its private banking business.

Before becoming boss of Barclays Wealth in January 2006, Kalaris was Chief Executive for the Americas and Head of Distribution and Research at Barclays Capital, based in New York.

Kalaris first joined Barclays in 1996 following 18 years at JP Morgan.

Since the financial crisis many banks have put more energy into their wealth management arms, which boast solid asset bases that can offset shrinking or volatile capital markets businesses.

Regional strategies have varied, however, and while some have chased expansion in the fast growing markets of Asia or the Middle East, others have narrowed their focus towards home core regions or types of client.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has put its wealth management units outside the United States up for sale while HSBC has also divested some small foreign private banking operations.

JP Morgan is setting up a new wealth management business in the UK aimed at clients whose riches fall short of the $25 million needed to qualify for its elite private bank.