BRIEF-Obsido Socimi proposes 0.6 mln euro capital increase for credit compensation
* SAYS TO PROPOSE 561,245 EURO SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE VIA CREDIT COMPENSATION
LONDON, July 25 Barclays said on Wednesday that City veteran Alison Carnwath, who headed the bank's remuneration committee, had resigned as a non-executive director for personal reasons.
"With regret I have concluded that I am no longer able to devote sufficient time to my role as a director of Barclays given my other commitments," Carnwath said in a statement.
Carnwath, a 20-year veteran of investment banking, and one of the highest profile women in London's financial community, also serves as a director of Man Group and is chairman of Land Securities.
Almost one-third of Man Group shareholders failed to back the re-election of City veteran Alison Carnwath as a director on Tuesday, just days after Barclays investors criticised her role in approving a pay plan for the bank's CEO
* Noble group's banks poised to decide trading house's fate- FT, citing sources