LONDON, April 3 An independent review of
business practices at Barclays makes for uncomfortable
reading, the bank's chairman said on Wednesday.
The report by veteran lawyer Anthony Salz called on the bank
to maintain and publish a global code of conduct and to ensure a
sufficient number of non-executive directors have banking
experience.
"The report makes for uncomfortable reading in parts,"
Barclays' Chairman David Walker said in a statement. "Our plan
is to report back in advance of the AGM on how we intend to
implement the recommendations made, particularly those that go
beyond the scope of work already underway," he said.