MUMBAI, Sept 25 Barclays will shut
three of its nine bank branches in India by end of this month,
two sources with direct knowledge of the development said on
Tuesday, as the British bank reduces its retail banking
operations in the country.
Britain's fourth-largest bank is expected to cut about 30-40
jobs as a result of the closure of the three branches, one of
the sources told Reuters. The sources declined to be named as
they are not authorised to speak to the media.
In December last year, Barclays said it would stop making
retail loans as part of its new strategy to focus only on wealth
management and corporate and investment banking operations in
India.
"We took a decision then to sharpen our focus in India on
corporate and investment banking and wealth management and to
reduce over time our retail banking presence to a core network
of branches serving the high net worth individuals segment,"
Barclays said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Barclays branches that will be closed are in Rajahmundry
in southern India, and Ahmednagar and Junagadh in western part
of the country, the sources said. One of the sources said it may
shut some other smaller branches over the next few months.
Foreign banks in India face stiff competition from local
rivals such as top lender State Bank of India and No. 2
ICICI Bank, and have managed to capture only a small
share of the country's retail banking business.