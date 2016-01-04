* Barclays India equities business employs about two dozen
people
* Final decision on shutting down business expected by Jan
end
(Adds details on India plans, Barclays cost cut context)
By Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, Jan 4 Barclays Plc is to close
its Indian equities business as part of efforts to cut costs and
boost profit, two sources with direct knowledge of the plan said
on Monday.
The British bank's equities business in India, which was
rolled out in 2011, includes research and broking for
institutional investors, and employs some two dozen people, the
sources told Reuters.
The planned closure is part of Chief Executive Jes Staley's
wider plan to cut costs, the sources, who declined to be named,
said.
Barclays is midway through a three-year cost-reduction plan,
which involves shedding 19,000 jobs, or about 14 percent of its
global workforce. In November, the bank put a freeze on hiring
until the start of 2016.
A spokesman in India for Barclays, whose other operations in
Asia's third-largest economy include corporate and investment
banking, and wealth management, declined to comment.
The London-headquartered bank planned to cut more jobs in
its investment banking unit, Reuters reported last month. Most
of these cuts were expected to be in Asia.
Barclays is also weighing the sale of its Asian private
wealth business, for which Singapore's DBS Group Holdings
and Julius Baer are seen as potential
bidders, sources told Reuters last month.
The planned shut down of Barclays' equities desk in India
comes against the backdrop of a drop in the local stock market -
the broader Mumbai stock market index fell 4 percent in
2015 - and tough competition from Indian rivals.
Last week, Societe Generale, France's
second-biggest bank by market value, said it would shut its
equities research desk in India as part of an internal
reorganisation.
Barclays, a late entrant to the Indian equities business,
had rolled out its equities business in India at a time when
sluggish market conditions had hit volumes and fierce
competition had driven down fees.
But it had managed to gain market share in the last couple
of years by focussing on foreign as well as domestic
institutional investors, one of the sources said.
